Meet the company that’s hoping to democratize art collection — Absolut Art

Why it matters to you Art is meant to give us global perspectives on matters of import, but sometimes, art simply isn't that accessible. One company is hoping to change that.

It’s meant to transcend boundaries and break down walls, but for all intents and purposes, much of art today simply isn’t all that accessible. From expensive museum entry fees to the high costs associated with collecting, creative works seems to hide behind a paywall. But one company is hoping to give the public a key. Meet Absolut Art, the new digital platform looking to democratize international art at a time when access to global perspectives may be more important than ever.

By digitizing the process of art collection, Absolut Art hopes to allow a wider audience to participate in a previously exclusive conversation. So how does it do it? Absolut commissions artists the world over to create limited edition, one-of-a-kind prints specifically for the e-tail platform, making them far more accessible and indeed affordable for those interested in purchasing original pieces.

More: Forget turning photos into paintings, this software copies another photo’s style

The vast majority of the art found on Absolut falls within the $150 to $600 range, so even if you’re a first-time art buyer, there’s likely a piece within your means. And profits are split evenly between Absolut and the artist, so you can rest assured you’re indeed supporting creative endeavors. And because this is the 21st century, art ships within 48 hours and arrives framed and ready for your wall.

To ensure that new and seasoned collectors alike are selecting from the best collections, Absolut’s team explores cities like LA, Berlin, and Havana with expert curators to handpick local artists to bring to the platform. And thanks to the company’s deep-seated connections, you’ll also be able to buy works commissioned from major names like Frances Stark, Miranda July, Malin Gabriella Nordin, and Sascha Pohflepp.

So whether you’re looking to buy your home’s first piece or adding to a growing collection, Absolut may become your online destination for all things art.