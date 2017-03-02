14 things you might not know Amazon’s Alexa can do for you

Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, comes loaded with a variety of features. But it’s the “skills” that really allow you to customize your experience to your liking. Skills are the Echo’s (and Dot’s) version of apps: Programs that, when enabled, provide some extra functionality. There are currently thousands of skills available on Amazon’s site, and more are added every day.

Some of these skills are specifically designed to interface with Alexa-compatible products — i.e. thermostats, lights, remotes — while others take a standalone approach to voice control. Below are some the more useful ones, whether you’re looking for your phone or a cocktail recipe.

It’s a great kitchen assistant Alexa comes pre-loaded with the ability to add items to a master grocery list. On its own, being able to quickly shout to Alexa that you just ran out of cayenne pepper as you cook is incredibly handy, but My Chef goes several steps further. It pairs with the Chefling app and allows you to track and read recipes, send shopping lists, and track expiration dates. It will even remind you what you have in your pantry while you’re out shopping. If you prepare a lot of meals at home and tend to be forgetful while out shopping, My Chef will save you a lot of frustration. Enable skill via: Amazon

If can find your phone It’s easy to misplace your phone or have it slip out of your pocket into the depths of the couch. If someone else is home, your first instinct is likely to frantically ask them to call it. With its Where’sMyPhone skill, Alexa can do that for you, so you don’t need to wait for a roommate or spouse to get home. Enable skill via: Amazon

It can call an Uber or Lyft If you’re a heavy public transportation user, chances are you’ve found yourself running late and trying to call a ride with one hand while getting dressed with the other. Once you set this skill up on Alexa — the app needs to know the location of your Echo — you can desperately scream for a ride while showering and thinking of what excuse for being late you’re going to tell your boss this time. These are the kinds of things voice-activated systems were made for. Uber on Amazon Lyft on Amazon

It can keep you updated on your favorite sports teams Although it’s a default skill, you might not be aware that you can go into your settings via Alexa and customize your sports news. You can add your favorite professional or college teams and get updates regarding their schedules and scores. It can read you a short bedtime story This one is for any parent who gets tired of reading the same bedtime stories over and over. You might not like the idea of a robot reading your child to sleep, but your kid will love it. The app also lets you customize the story to include your child’s name. Each of the stories clock in at under a minute (and Alexa’s monotone reading voice is no substitute for yours), but it’s worth enabling if you ever need a rest for a night. Enable skill via: Amazon

It can let you dictate text messages without your phone By default, Alexa doesn’t have access to your devices and contacts. But the ‘SMS with Molly’ skill will allow you dictate text messages when your phone isn’t within reach. It does require a fair bit of setting up — creating a profile is painless, but you’ll have to add contacts manually. Still, if you’re a frequent texter, you’ll get a lot of mileage out of this. Enable skill via: Amazon

It can read you customized news briefings We’re not referring to a specific skill, but rather the ability to customize the news you get every day. By default, asking Alexa for a ‘flash briefing’ runs you through the top news stories from a few handpicked sources. But you can enable everything from The Wall Street Journal to an (unofficial) Reddit app, if you should so desire. The settings page on the Alexa companion app will let you add or remove sources until you have a flash briefing tailored to your liking. It can book you a reservation with OpenTable Set up a profile and then quickly make a dinner reservation at your favorite spot while playing video games without taking your eyes off the screen. Like the mobile app of the same name, this skill will let you make, modify, and cancel reservations. It will also provide a list of places to dine out if it can’t find your exact match. Sadly, it’s not as robust as the full app. There is no search functionality. Enable skill via: Amazon

It can learn 12,000 cocktails and tell you what wine to drink ‘The Bartender’ skill gives you access to more than 12,000 cocktail recipes. If you’re watching TV and see someone order an unfamiliar cocktail, or if you just don’t know what’s in your favorite mixed drink, the app will rattle off the ingredients for you. You can also reverse engineer a concoction by telling The Bartender what you’ve got on hand to make a drink with. ‘MySomm’ also lets you know what kind of wines pair best with what you’re having for dinner. If you tend to entertain and have a well-stocked liquor cabinet, you’ll be using these constantly. It’s worth noting that “MySomm” asks you to activate it by referring to it as “Wine Gal,” which means said company will probably make fun of you. Enable skill via: The Bartender on Amazon MySomm on Amazon

It can call your friend in an emergency ‘Ask My Buddy’ is a helpful skill for anyone who might find themselves in a situation where they need help but can’t access their phone. It can call or text a specific contact (or all programmed contacts) quickly and easily in case of an emergency. It does not call 911 or other emergency services, however. Enable skill via: Amazon

It can let you listen to The Tonight Show Even if you don’t watch the show religiously, this app is great for listening to the show’s opening monologue and a few choice bits. If you’re a Jimmy Fallon fan, it’s some nice, light entertainment to listen to while you’re brushing your teeth or cleaning up around the house. Enable skill via: Amazon

It can help you navigate the NYC Subway There are a variety of skills for public transportation hubs similar to ‘NYC Subway.’ Enabling these skills will allow Alexa to rattle of delays along specific lines, so you know just how much time you’ll need to get where you’re going. Enable skill via: Amazon

It can tell you intricate details about the weather Alexa does give you local forecasts by default, but this Dark Sky-based skill called ‘Weather Sky’ gives incredibly detailed breakdowns. If you want to know the sunrise and sunset times, for example, or what the weather was like a year ago, this app can do that for you. Enable skill via: Amazon