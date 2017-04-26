Amazon’s Echo Look camera will take your photo and offer you style advice

Why it matters to you Amazon's Echo can now take selfies for you and tell you how you look.

A leak suggesting Amazon was working on an Echo security camera was at least half right. On Wednesday, Amazon launched the Echo Look, a hands-free camera that is designed not for security, but for style.

The Echo Look wraps up several features you would expect from an Alexa addition, including the ability to simply say, “Alexa, take a photo.” But the camera also introduces a number of other features, including getting advice from fashion experts and faking the background blur or a larger-sensor camera.

On the surface, the Echo Look is designed to make Alexa a personal fashion assistant. The full-length camera is designed to show users their outfit from every angle, then record a photo to create a personal “lookbook” of favorite outfits. The camera can also record videos for a better glimpse of an outfit’s view from every angle.

Using machine learning platforms, Style Check compares two photos and suggests the “best” outfit for you. Amazon says the outfit ratings are based on fit, color, style and current trends. With user input and feedback from a group of fashion experts, Amazon says the artificially intelligent feature will continue to improve over time.

Outside the style advice, the Echo Look aims to make the photos look less like they were taken from a compact camera by applying background blur. Amazon says the system uses a depth-sensing camera to blur out the background, and in the sample images on the webpage, the background does appear to blur but doesn’t always get the edges right, leaving the leg of a chair right next to a shoe sharp but blurring out the rest, for example.

The Echo Look appears to have Echo hardware built in, so users can also ask the camera the same thing they ask the previous personal assistant, like getting the day’s weather or news.

The hands-free camera uses an oblong design and a standard tripod socket, with options for setting the camera on a flat surface or mounting it to a wall. Four built-in LEDs also aid in getting the shots from dimly lit rooms.

Amazon’s style assistant, for now, is only available by invitation only. Interested users can request an invite online, with the camera selling for $199.