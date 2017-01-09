Cook like a Michelin-starred chef for just $99 with the new Nano from Anova

You may not have a Michelin star (yet), but that doesn’t mean you can’t cook as though you do. And while equipping your kitchen with the tools to make a five-star meal may have once been outside your budget, that’s no longer the case thanks to the Anova and its newest product, the Anova Nano. This little device aims to make sous vide cooking accessible to home cooks everywhere, and will have a price tag of just $99. That’s less than half the cost of a one-person meal at Le Bernardin.

A technique commonly found in the world’s best restaurants, sous vide cooking, which translates literally as “under vacuum” in French, allows you to cook your food evenly at a precise temperature, delivering “super-juicy, flavor-packed results from edge to edge, every time,” Anova promises. And with the device maker’s products, cooking sous vide is easier than ever — simply attach the Anova to a pot of water, place your food items in a sealable bag, then set the time and temperature. You’ll be notified when your meal is ready by way of the companion smartphone app.

At this year’s CES, Anova announced the impending release of a $99 version of its popular sous vide tool. The Nano will be Bluetooth enabled so you can control it by way of the Android or iOS app, and while it’s not as powerful as Anova’s original product line (and isn’t Wi-Fi connected), it’ll still get the job done at a lower price point. Ultimately, Anova spokeswoman Jordan Houston noted, “[The Nano is] something people can start off with and explore,” and will likely serve to pique customers’ interest in more advanced cooking techniques.

So if you’ve been looking for a way to spice up your dinner parties this new year, you may want to consider adding a new technique and new tool to your kitchen with the Anova Nano.