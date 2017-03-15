Apple clarifies list of HomeKit accessories in new categories

Why it matters to you Apple HomeKit is a little more accessible with its accessories in list form, making it easier for you to pick the ones that are right for you.

There are a lot of compatible HomeKit accessories, and that variety can leave consumers confused about what’s officially supported and what isn’t. With that in mind, Apple has reorganized them all into categories on its HomeKit page, making it easier than ever to find the right smart-home gadget for you.

Apple’s HomeKit range encompasses a number of third-party devices that link together through your iPhone to give you a much smarter home than you ever thought possible. Everything from smart lighting, to wireless heating, Wi-Fi-connected plugs and outlets, to smart-controlled locks for your doors and windows. All of those compatible devices are now listed on Apple’s HomeKit accessories page and placed in their own category.

Now it’s easy to go to Apple’s HomeKit section and look through the various sensors you can pick from. If you’re looking for motion or floor sensors, they’re there. If you’re in the market for some new connected smoke alarms, they’re there too. There are also light switches, cameras, doorbells, garage door openers, fans, thermostats, outlets, and much more.

More: Amazon’s open Alexa takes on Apple’s closed HomeKit initiative

Apple even details a number of announced and upcoming devices, all of which will be compatible with its Home App when they launch.

This is all part of Apple’s renovation of the HomeKit platform, which looks to demystify the idea of smart, connected home features by better explaining how it all works and how this sort of technology can benefit everyone — not just early adopters and tech-heads.

We’re not saying Apple copied our idea, but it wasn’t the only one that thought it was a good plan to make a list of compatible HomeKit products.

Where Apple takes it a step further though, is in its recommendation of certain builders that know how to implement HomeKit products in your home. It has a list of four different building companies, each of which it gives the thumbs up to as a potential installer, for those who don’t want to get their hands dirty or risk messing with electric wiring in their home.