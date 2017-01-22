The best thing to come out of your toaster isn’t toast — it’s bacon

Why it matters to you Aren't we always looking for easier (and healthier) ways to make our favorite greasy, unhealthy foods?

The best thing since sliced bread isn’t toasted bread. It’s toasted bacon. Or rather, a toaster for bacon — because sometimes, putting slabs of meat in a frying pan is just asking too much.

The Nostalgia Bacon Express Crispy Bacon Grill may be what you need to get through this weekend and every weekend to come; it’s branded as a “simpler way to make bacon,” and given our national love affair with the product, that seems like an effective pitch.

On its Amazon product page, the Nostalgia Grill says that it provides customers with a “healthier way to cook bacon to delicious perfection” (though honestly, health probably isn’t your greatest concern if you’re searching Amazon for the easiest ways to cook pork fat). With the toaster, which is really more of a grill shaped like a toaster, you can “easily cook up to six strips of regular or thick cut bacon in just minutes” without the need to flip (the real selling point).

More: At long last, the bacon emoji is here

All you need to do is adjust the illuminated dial timer on the toaster to your desired doneness, much as you would for a piece of bread, and then sit back, relax, and smell the bacon. The vertical cooking method will drain away fat and grease for fast, healthy cooking, the company claims — again, we’re not sure about the healthy part.

And when it’s ready, the cool touch handles will ensure that you don’t burn your hands in your eagerness to transfer the bacon from the grill to your stomach. We can’t guarantee that you won’t burn your mouth in your haste, though.

Cleanup also promises to be easy, with the non-stick cooking plate and insulated door liners sliding out effortlessly for you to wash and reuse.

You can buy your own Bacon Express Grill on Amazon for around $40 right now (it comes with free shipping), though we ought to point out that the device’s 30 reviews haven’t exactly been raves — its average star-rating is but a 3.3. Most people seem to be complaining about the lack of heat and the static setup. Clearly, you’ll have to judge for yourself.