Cooler than the other side of the pillow: Awesome alarm clocks

Over the past decade, many of us have gotten used to setting our alarm clocks on our smartphones rather than purchasing a dedicated device for our nightstands. However, in the interim, an array of cutting-edge clocks have hit the market to aid us with everything from falling asleep to promoting better sleep cycles.

More: 7 easy ways to track your sleep habits with technology

Light sleepers may require a little background noise throughout the evening, while deep sleepers need louder alarms to wake them in the morning. There are even alarm clocks that utilize lighting technology instead of traditional alarm functions, thus allowing for a steady, gradual sunrise in your bedroom. People are finicky about their sleeping habits, but, fortunately, there’s an alarm clock out there to match just about every lifestyle and budget. Here are nine of our favorites.

The Best: CubieTime Alarm Clock Charger

To truly earn its place on your nightstand, an alarm clock should be reliable and versatile, letting you customize your wake-up experience without letting you down. The CubieTime is actually more than just an alarm: It has two USB chargers and two outlets. That alone means you and your significant other might fight for who gets to put this clock next to their side of the bed. Thanks to its backup battery, you won’t have a Home Alone oversleeping situation when you need to get the airport and the power goes out. There’s a big snooze button for those mornings you need some extra zees.

Its display can be turned off or dimmed, so the large, easy-to-read numbers won’t blind you all night long. If you like to wake up to the radio or an alarm that gets louder over time, you won’t find those features here (though there is a version with a Bluetooth speaker but still no radio). Still, it does its job well, and there’s a reason this clock is found in lots of hotel rooms.

Price: $59

Buy one now from:

Amazon