10 extravagant holiday light displays that even Tim Taylor would envy

Everyone knows that there are two ways to truly embody the spirit of Christmas. First, spend tons of money on expensive electronic gifts so that everyone knows you’re the cool uncle in the family. Second, erect a glorious light display that shoots your electric bill into the stratosphere, threatens to burn down your entire block, and prevents your next-door neighbors from sleeping for the entire month of December (that’s what curtains are for, Steve!).

More: A look at Christmas tree tech from the 1940s through today

Unfortunately, we know that most people can’t take three weeks off to construct a scale replica of the nativity scene covered in so many flashing bulbs that it looks like baby Jesus is breathing technicolor flames. Luckily, we traveled far and wide (on the internet) to find some of the world’s most extravagant Christmas light displays, for your entertainment. These courageous souls braved icy weather, annoyed in-laws, and potential alien attacks to create enormous works of art that are likely to blind Santa’s reindeer and send him straight into a snowdrift.

Barnsley Resort, tucked away in northwestern Georgia, features one of the most tasteful holiday light displays around, with more than a million bulbs scattered across the grounds. The Resort — whose construction was apparently ordained by a ghost in the mid-1800s — runs an annual promotion called “Light up the Holidays,” where guests receive a themed bauble and an additional $50 credit to spend at any of Barnsley’s many amenities and programs. If, for some reason, you don’t want to book a room at a potentially haunted resort in rural Georgia, you can always just drive several hundred miles to walk around and look at the lights.

When: November 24, 2016 – January 8, 2017

November 24, 2016 – January 8, 2017 Price: $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, free for children under 12 and guests

Find out more here.