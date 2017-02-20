Work out at home with our 10 favorite pieces of indoor fitness gear

Just because it gets a little cold or wet outside doesn’t mean you should retire to your couch and slack off, or grow a new love handle with each latte. There’s always the gym, but getting there can be a struggle all on its own. If you’re considering building a home gym, indoor fitness gear is a good place to start.

You’ll need more than just weights to keep fit, though. Cardio is a must, and being able to track your progress is just as important and easy to do. Even the scale can help manage your exercise profile. The post that follows covers what you need to reach the next level of physical fitness without leaving the warmth of your house.

Bowflex Xtreme 2 SE

Not every piece of fitness equipment has to connect to the cloud. Bowflex’s home gym is a solid setup for the house that offers a variety of exercises. With an angled lat bar and a leg extension, no part of your body is left out. The multiple pulley system means no changing cables for different workouts, or having to hassle while keeping your heart rate up during your routine.

The Bowflex is about as compact as a full home gym gets, but it’s still a hefty beast. It takes up an 8- × 6-foot area and weighs in at 185 pounds. Unless you have a really large living room, you’re going to want to put this behemoth in its own dedicated space.

Price: $1,484

