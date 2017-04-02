I scream, you scream over the best home ice cream makers

You can keep your waffle irons, your Keurig coffee makers, and your turbo-powered salad spinners. For our money, the best kitchen appliance in life is the old-fashioned ice cream maker. Nothing outside of an ice cream stand in rural Massachusetts can beat the sweet, cooling delight of homemade ice cream. But as it turns out, they’re not so old-fashioned anymore.

Many of today’s models come with one-touch operation, stainless-steel exteriors, and multi-function components that allow you to make ice cream as well as sorbet. That is to say that the market is bursting with options, whether you prefer the old-school approach or a device built for the 21st century. Here are a few of our favorite models.

For the budget-conscious — Hamilton Beach 4-Quart Ice Cream Maker

Remember how you used to lose your mind when the bell on the ice cream truck went off in your neighborhood? That’s called a Pavlovian response. You can finally get that same experience at home with this automatic ice cream maker from Hamilton Beach. The device can also make frozen yogurt, custard, sorbet, gelato, and sherbet. If you’re looking for something simple, quick, and inexpensive, this device will have your ice cream ready in about 20 to 40 minutes.

Price: $30

