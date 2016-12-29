Colder than a polar bear’s toenails: The best standalone freezers for any situation

In many ways, chest freezers and other standalone models haven’t come that far in the last 20 or 30 years. As refrigerators with touchscreens and smart-home compatibility have become commonplace, freezers have been… left out in the cold? Apart from some new technologies that help keep your food colder and fresher, ice chests and upright freezers haven’t really evolved past basic functionality, and that’s okay.

Chances are, if you’re looking for a standalone freezer, you’re just running out of space in the fridge. You don’t need a fancy, high-tech machine that creates ice cubes shaped like Ice Cube; you just need a cold box that stands in the corner, looks inconspicuous, and stores copious amounts of Otter Pops.

Not everyone wants the same freezer, however. There are several variables at play — including style, volume, and price — and we want to help you find the right fit. So, without further ado, scroll down to find our picks for the best standalone freezers on the market.

The Best

Frigidaire FPFU19F8RF ($2,099+) This is the freezer to buy if you have a cool $2,100 burning a hole in your pocket. This bad boy — from Frigidaire’s Professional line — has more features than a drive-in movie theater, and it looks great to boot. Three different shelving systems? Check. Automatic alerts if the power goes out or the door is left open? Check. “Soft-freeze zone” in the door, where the temperature hovers between “fridge” and “freezer”? You get the idea. The stainless-steel freezer also boasts 18.6 cubic feet of space, interior LED lighting, and an alluring smudge-proof design. Buy one now from: AJ Madison Frigidaire Amazon

The Rest

The best value — Haier HF50CM23NW ($148) Not everyone wants to spend $2,000 on a freezer. In fact, most people don’t! With that in mind, consider the Haier HF50CM23NW. The unit might not have the catchiest name, sure, but it features adjustable thermostat control, manual defrost, a removable basket, and an easy-access defrost drain. It functions more akin to an extra-cold mini fridge than a fully-fledged freezer, but it does provide some extra space without a premium price tag. It’s hard to find any standalone freezer for under $200, and 5 cubic feet is nothing to scoff at for the price. Buy one now from: AJ Madison Walmart The most spacious — Whirlpool WZC5422DW ($765+) With 22 cubic feet of space, this Whirlpool freezer is perfect for cryogenically freezing yourself to wake up in the year 3000. We obviously don’t recommend getting in the freezer, but you probably could if you removed the four storage baskets that line the inside. This gargantuan chest also features a temperature alarm that will notify you if the unit becomes too warm, along with a safety lock, so you can rest assured booze and pizza rolls are out of harm’s way. Buy one now from: Home Depot AJ Madison A portable option — Edgestar FP430 ($450) Maybe you don’t just want more freezer space at home. Maybe you’ve got a cabin, an RV, or a boat. In any case, a portable freezer will keep your food fresher and your drinks colder than a regular cooler filled with ice. Portable units even allow you to keep game fresh on your way home from a hunt, though few options are large enough for such a task. Thankfully, the Edgestar FP430 offers 43 quarts of storage for under $500, and includes a Flash Freeze function that will cool the compartment to -8 degrees Fahrenheit in mere minutes. The freezer also plugs into both AC and DC outlets, meaning you can run it in your home or from the cigarette lighter in your car. Buy one now from: Amazon Energy saver — GE FCM11PHWW ($298) This chest freezer from General Electric is one of the most energy-efficient standalone freezers on the market. It earned a 97 out of 100 in terms of energy usage, with savings projected up to 50 percent of the typical model. The chest also boasts 10.6 cubic feet of space, along with interior lighting, three lift-out baskets, and an external lock to keep your goodies safe. The unit’s tight seal and ultra-quiet operation are just added bonuses, as is the defrost drain located on the front. Buy one now from: Home Depot