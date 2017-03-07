Improve your relationship with man’s best friend with BrilliantPad

Why it matters to you Cleaning up after your pet may be the hardest part of being a pet owner, but with BrilliantPad, you may see nothing but the best in your dog.

If there’s one thing you don’t like about your best friend, it’s that he keeps peeing on your carpet. We’re talking, of course, about your canine pal. Luckily, there’s now a smart home product that hopes to further strengthen your relationship with Fido by cutting down on the amount of cleaning up you have to do. Meet BrilliantPad, a smart dog toilet that claims to be “the world’s first self-cleaning indoor dog potty for puppies and small dogs.”

Promising to help dog owners easily dispose of waste, the BrilliantPad eliminates some of the most unsightly and unpleasant parts of being a pet owner. The automatic device claims to streamline the clean-up process into three simple steps. After your dog uses the pad, the system sends the pad into a latched trap that seals waste and locks away odor. When the pad supply is empty, you need only grasp the clean surface and dispose of the roll. BrilliantPad’s rolls are designed to last up to several weeks, and promise to be “fast, easy, and clean to replace.”

Moreover, all of the smart system’s disposable parts are constructed with eco-friendly materials, so you don’t have to worry about how much plastic you’re wasting when you’re picking up after your dog.

“As pet parents ourselves, we feel the strong emotional bond we have with animals, and how the special relationship with dogs can be hindered by the unpleasant nature of cleaning up after them,” said Alan J. Cook, CEO of Brilliant Pet. “We’ve developed a patent-pending design that ensures no mess comes between you and your dog, so more pet households can enjoy a cleaner home and happier pups. We’re looking forward to the pet community discovering BrilliantPad on Indiegogo, and hearing your feedback throughout the campaign.”

BrilliantPad hopes to raise a total of $50,000 in funding from the crowdsourcing site, and is offering its system for pre-order for the early bird price of $99. So if you have a dog that’s under 35 pounds, this just may be the solution for you.