Char-Broil wants to bring your BBQ into the 21st century with its new smart grill

It may be one of the most most basic cooking methods around, but technology is about to bring grilling into the 21st century. The latest kitchen appliance to go smart is your grill, and it’s all thanks to Char-Broil and its SmartChef Tru-Infrared Gas Grill. It’s a mouthful, sure, but it also promises to deliver a mouthful of deliciousness.

For $799, you’ll be able to grill on a Wi-Fi-connected device that lets you monitor and control your food items like never before. With real-time alerts, the SmartChef Gas Grill lets you set up your grill, and then just leave it alone, freeing you from the chains of watchfulness that usually accompany a barbecue.

More: 15 tailgating rigs for epic grilling before the gridiron

By way of the companion SmartChef Gas Grill app, you can cook your steaks, vegetables, or seafood through a variety of different methods. There’s Guided Cook, which allows you to elect your food item and follow the step-by-step notifications for the best results; Time Cook, in which you simply set the grill’s temperature and target time; and Temperature Cook, which lets you set a target probe temperature for when your food should be considered done.

But of course, if you’re more of an old-fashioned chef, you can always control the grill manually, all the while receiving notifications if you become distracted.

Outside of its connected capabilities, Char-Broil’s latest offering also offers TRU-Infrared cooking technology, which helps you cook food more evenly and produce results that are 50 percent juicier than they would be on a traditional grill.

“Having a guided cooking experience inspires grilling techniques, and gives consumers freedom to learn how to build their craft,” said Brendan Anderson, vice president of marketing and product management at Char-Broil. “For Char-Broil it’s all about creating a better product and that includes smart technology, too. We’re proud to add The Char-Broil SmartChef Tru-Infrared Gas Grill to our family of grills.”