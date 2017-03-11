Chowbotics is a company that wants a robot named Sally to make your salad

Why it matters to you Robots are playing an ever-larger part in the food industry, and Chowbotics wants its salad-making robot Sally to make a huge splash.

First they came for our burgers, and now, they’re coming for our salads, too. We’re talking, of course, about robots — those highly-trained, super-mechanized creatures that have not only been programmed to help us flip patties, but now create healthier meals as well. At the forefront of this robotic food revolution is a company called Chowbotics Inc, which just raised $5 million in a Series A round of venture funding to help develop “food service robots.”

Promising food (and food preparation) that is hygienic, customizable, and consistent, while being accessible at all times, Chowbotics certainly seems to believe that it’s got the food industry figured out. The robots from the company will be able to create meals in restaurants, cafeterias, hotels, airports, hospitals, and just about anywhere else humans might need to eat.

Sally is Chowbotics’ flagship product. The salad-creating robot makes use of no fewer than 20 different food canisters in order to give customers more than 1,000 different kinds of salads. So don’t ever say greenery is boring — Sally won’t hear of it.

Already, a number of businesses have agreed to put Sally’s salad-making chops to the test. Pilot programs are being held in California and Texas, with the robot making food in an Italian restaurant, a co-working space, and a grocery store.

There are a number of different ways in which Sally might be utilized — the robot can either be stationed in a kitchen, whereupon servers can take the finished product to patrons, or Sally can become something of a salad vending machine, featuring a touchscreen and credit card machine for ordering and payment, respectively.

And because Sally is so very precise with her ingredients, customers will know exactly what goes into their salad, and exactly how many calories they’re consuming. So here’s to the future — one that features salad-making bots.