Find the right temperature for your mattress with CoolControl from WinkBeds

You’re always looking for the cool side of the pillow, and now, you can find the cool side of your mattress, too. While we’ve been able to adjust the firmness of our mattresses for awhile now, we have yet to find a product that allows us to actually adjust its temperature — until now. WinkBeds, the direct-to-consumer mattress brand, has debuted CoolControl, a mattress set promising a dual-sided temperature control system.

The CoolControl base pairs exclusively with WinkBeds’ luxury mattresses, taking the place of a traditional box spring. And even though you may not be able to see it, you’ll most certainly be able to feel it.

“People spend over one third of their lives sleeping, and we believe that the experience should be extremely unique to our preferences, comfort, and tastes,” says Dan Adler, CEO of WinkBeds. “Our mattress set is the first of its kind to offer users new levels of sleep customization, tailored exactly to their sleeping needs to mimic the attention we give to ourselves when awake.”

Starting at $3,000, CoolControl boasts patented thermoelectric heating and cooling technology, promising to cater to users “both above and below the sheets.” In essence, the technology allows you to program your side of the bed (or heck, your whole bed), to your preferred temperature. And if you do happen to have a sleeping partner, never fear — you won’t feel or affect his or her preferences. You will, however, be able to raise or lower the temperature of your mattress to up to 30 degrees above and 15 degrees below your ambient room temperature. So whether you want to be wrapped in warmth or prefer to shiver as you sleep, CoolControl gives you the power of choice.

And you’ll exercise that power by way of the WinkBeds CoolControl app for iOS (no Android yet, sadly), or via a wireless remote that comes with the set. There’s no need for ongoing maintenance, filters, or parts for CoolControl, and the technology claims to use less electricity than your table lamp. All you have to do is plug it into a standard outlet, and start getting comfortable.

So if you’re looking to customize the way you sleep, CoolControl from WinkBeds just may be what you’ve been looking for.