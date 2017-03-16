Leviton introduces line of Decora Smart switches to help you set the mood

Why it matters to you You shouldn't have to get up to turn off the lights, which is why Leviton has the new Decora Smart switches available to you.

You’re comfortable, you’re in bed, and the last thing you want (or need) is to get up in order to turn down the lights. Luckily, Leviton says you don’t have to. Thanks to the company’s new “hubless” home automation system known as the Decora Smart, you can remotely access your lights via an app or with your voice.

Using the free My Leviton app, Decora Smart owners will be able to automate their interior and exterior lights, setting schedules for bulbs to go on and off as needed. The lights can be connected to Amazon Echo, Dot, Tap, or Alexa-embedded products, which means you can give orders like, “Alexa, turn living room lamp to 33 percent,” and watch as the lights dim. Included in the Decora Smart product family are 600W and 1000W in-wall dimmers and 15 Amp switches that are all multi-way capable, as well as plug-in outlets and plug-in dimmers.

More: San Diego uses smart streetlights to optimize parking, traffic, and more

“The Decora Smart with Wi-Fi Technology product line is a revolutionary innovation that brings affordable automation to the masses,” said Richard Westfall, vice president and general manager of Leviton Energy management, controls, & automation. “With nothing more than a new Leviton device, your Wi-Fi network, and a smartphone, homeowners can have a smart home with remote access, scheduling, and voice control. Add multi-way capability, advanced technology for low wattage bulbs, plus multiple color options and wall plates to the offering — and this is the most complete and advanced IoT lighting control on the market.”

Indeed, adding a new home, device, room, activity, or schedule is easy with the My Leviton app. You can set your smart switch to turn the outside lights on whenever the sun goes down, or set a schedule for “All Lights Off” when bedtime rolls around. And with Decora Smart devices’ advanced settings make it possible adjust fade rates, brightness levels, bulb types, and more, allowing you to customize each and every room’s ambiance.

All Decora Smart with Wi-Fi Technology devices are supported by an industry-leading five-year limited warranty, and you can find out more here.