DigitalBridge lets you visualize furniture, paint, and more without AR

While most technologies that let you "see" furniture in your home before you buy it utilizes AR apps, DigitalBridge offers a little more.
If seeing is believing, then DigitalBridge just might convert us all. A Manchester, England-based startup, this room visualization tool allows customers to see what home-decoration products would look like in their rooms, helping them take furniture, paint colors, and other home decor for a test drive. And while it’s not exactly a novel idea (there are plenty of home apps that allow you to “see” furniture in your house using augmented reality), DigitalBridge believes it has a slightly more sophisticated solution. One that actually doesn’t use AR at all.
It starts and ends with the company’s “intelligent computer vision technology,” which analyzes a room and generates a “true 3D space to work from.” Once this virtual canvas has been created, customers are able to paint, wallpaper, and artwork the walls; place carpet, wood, and laminate on their floors; and of course, visualize furniture in high-resolution. Redecorating is also a breeze with SmartErase, which allows users to remove any existing furniture or wall fixtures.
Perhaps the best part about DigitalBridge is its flexibility across devices. Whether you’re on a desktop, tablet, or mobile; in your browser or on a native app, you can browse a furnisher’s products. Moreover, to make it even easier for home goods providers to take advantage of DigitalBridge, the startup has developed a fully featured API that integrates with an existing content management system.
“We have built a computer vision and machine-learning platform that allows a user to take a picture of their room with their phone and automatically recognize the walls, floors, ceilings, objects and lighting conditions in those rooms,” said DigitalBridge founder David Levine in an interview with TechCrunch. “Apps are expensive to build, maintain and are disruptive to the buying journey. Our platform natively integrates to a retailer’s responsive website so can be used on mobile, tablet and desktop.”