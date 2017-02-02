DigitalBridge lets you visualize furniture, paint, and more without AR

Why it matters to you While most technologies that let you "see" furniture in your home before you buy it utilizes AR apps, DigitalBridge offers a little more.

If seeing is believing, then DigitalBridge just might convert us all. A Manchester, England-based startup, this room visualization tool allows customers to see what home-decoration products would look like in their rooms, helping them take furniture, paint colors, and other home decor for a test drive. And while it’s not exactly a novel idea (there are plenty of home apps that allow you to “see” furniture in your house using augmented reality), DigitalBridge believes it has a slightly more sophisticated solution. One that actually doesn’t use AR at all.

It starts and ends with the company’s “intelligent computer vision technology,” which analyzes a room and generates a “true 3D space to work from.” Once this virtual canvas has been created, customers are able to paint, wallpaper, and artwork the walls; place carpet, wood, and laminate on their floors; and of course, visualize furniture in high-resolution. Redecorating is also a breeze with SmartErase, which allows users to remove any existing furniture or wall fixtures.

More: The Ezviz Mini 360 Plus smart camera is an affordable way to monitor a room