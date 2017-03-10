Elon Musk promises to solve south Australia’s energy crisis in 100 days

Why it matters to you As another part of the world faces an energy crisis, Elon Musk is looking like a modern-day superhero by swooping in to save the day again.

In a recent interview with the Australia publication Financial Review, Solar City co-founder and energy division head of Tesla Lyndon Rive boldly claimed the Elon Musk-backed companies could solve south Australia’s growing energy problem in no more than 100 days. A challenging proposal, no doubt, but then Musk upped the ante even higher. Not only did he back Rive’s claim but he insisted that if the energy issue wasn’t solved within the 100-day window, he would offer the service completely free of charge. Who wouldn’t accept an offer like that?

A dramatic rise in prices coupled with a higher frequency of blackouts recently pushed south Australia on the brink of an all-out predicament. Furthermore, the political climate in the state hasn’t particularly lent itself to solving the problem and this comes in the wake of two separate coal plants closing down which, in turn, raised wholesale prices to $14,000 per MWh. Enter Musk and his energy-focused companies who decided to help the state with its energy woes.

Tesla

What Musk would offer building is an extensive energy storage facility, not unlike what Tesla just finished building in California. For what it’s worth, Tesla took 90 days to get that plant up and running. After the Financial Review report, Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes asked Musk directly if the claim was genuine.

@mcannonbrookes Tesla will get the system installed and working 100 days from contract signature or it is free. That serious enough for you? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2017

If Musk is able to deliver on his promise, he said he plans to offer the energy system to south Australia at a cost of $250 per kWh of storage which would make the entire system cost roughly $250 million. Additionally, Cannon-Brookes later tweeted that he is also working on raising money and accruing political consent to essentially get a green light (and some help) for the system.

More: Tesla is now making battery cells at its massive ‘Gigafactory’

As of now, it’s unknown when Musk and Tesla plan on moving forward with the ambitious project, though like many of the things Musk puts his mind too, there is almost a certainty it is completed sooner rather than later.