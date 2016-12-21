Want to cook more in the New Year? eMeals and Instacart may be able to help

The time to make New Year’s resolutions is right around the corner, and if you’re resolving to cook more and go out less in 2017, there’s a new partnership that just may help you keep your word. On Wednesday, online meal-planning company eMeals announced a collaboration with grocery delivery service Instacart to create what the two companies are calling “the ultimate meal kit alternative.”

By integrating meal planning with simplified grocery shopping, eMeals and Instacart hope they’ll help folks across the nation eat healthier at home, while also allowing them to save on their two most valuable resources — time and money.

“We are proud to partner with Instacart to bring delivery to our subscribers. Instacart’s services complement eMeals’ strategic focus on solving the dinner dilemma,” said Forrest Collier, CEO of eMeals. “It’s estimated that the meal kit market will grow to a $10 billion industry over the next five years. Our integration with Instacart puts eMeals squarely on the forefront of that growth, enabling us to strengthen our offerings and increase customer value by saving them even more time and money and further simplifying their lives.”

The process does sound rather simple. All you need to do is choose a meal plan that aligns best with your lifestyle and fitness goals, and you’ll receive seven new recipes (that come complete with entrees and sides) every week. Once you’ve chosen your meals, the eMeals app creates a “shoppable” grocery list that you can either take to your nearest supermarket, or you can have Instacart do it all for you. If you choose the second option, all you need to do is schedule a convenient delivery time, then check out. An Instacart personal shopper will let you know if there are any adjustments necessary — if not, your ingredients will be dropped off at the designated place and time.

This new partnership promises customers the ability to cook healthy dinners at half the cost per serving for an average family, and eMeals itself is available for as low as $5 a month for a 12-month subscription. You will, however, have to pay separately for the cost of ingredients, and if you choose to have Instacart help you out, you’ll also have to take dare of that delivery fee.