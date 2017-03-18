This spring, Eureka offers three great vacuums to fit any scenario

Why it matters to you Every household has a perfect vacuum cleaner waiting for it. Eureka creates models that fit the user's needs.

Anyone who as owned a home understands that not every vacuum cleaner is created equal. At the same time, not every home needs the most powerful vacuum on the market. Depending on what is needed, there is a vacuum cleaner made to fit.

Eureka is showcasing three of their latest models at the 2017 International Home and Housewares Show this weekend in Chicago, Illinois. The models include the Ultimate Clean Pet Max, Professional, and Instant Clean. Each one with their personal expertise.

For pet owners, the Ultimate Clean Pet Max is the obvious choice. Designed from the ground up for shedding pets, it provides strong suction that can remove even the most stubborn hair and debris. When running over rugs and upholstery, the self-cleaning brush roll will ensure users won’t have to constantly untangle it. For hard surfaces, Eureka’s SuctionSeal technology prevents crumbs and other debris from being thrown across the floor. If allergies are an issue, an allergen filter will help reduce dust and dander.

Those who are looking for a truly deep clean should check out the Professional. This high-powered vacuum combines intense suction with professional-grade pet cleaning tools to create a powerful hybrid. It is a bagged vacuum with high-grade filtration to trap larger amounts of dust. With added odor absorption, it will leave a home feeling fresh and clean.

Smaller cleanup jobs don’t always require a beast of a vacuum. For those quick touch ups and small messes, the Instant Clean two-in-one stick and handheld is a great option. In its larger form, it is a great way to quickly clean floors before a guest arrives. When it is time to touch up the stairs or harder to reach places, the handheld vacuum will do the trick. When the mess is gone, the battery can recharge for the next mess. At just over four pounds, this is also a great option for anyone looking for a lightweight vacuum.

Currently, Eureka’s Ultimate Clean Pet Max is available only at Walmart for $150. In the future, the Instant Clean will be made available on May 5 at Eureka’s website and the Professional will be coming April 15.