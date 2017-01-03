Gourmia’s new smartphone app leans on IoT tech to make its devices smarter

At this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the Brooklyn-based kitchen appliance company Gourmia announced an extensive series of smart additions for its current lineup of cooking gear. Headlined by the integration of cutting-edge Internet of Things technology, Gourmia’s existing product line now embraces Amazon Alexa voice compatibility and a brand new smartphone application capable of controlling each device.

“Welcome to the Internet of Gourmia,” Gourmia Chief Marketing Officer Sam Ash said in a statement. “While modern kitchen appliances are featuring more and more functions, their interface capabilities are pretty much limited to several buttons and a simple display. Our new IoT-empowered mobile kitchen app is the perfect user-interface solution for a limitless number of appliances and features.”

Capable of connecting to six separate Gourmia devices, the new application gives unprecedented control over each appliance. Featuring the ability to alter a device’s temperature, turn it on or off, or simply check in on it while in another room or out and about, the company focused on making the use of their products easy for cooks of any skill level.

“The app effortlessly assists the cook in managing recipes, cooking, cooking safely, and even keeps track of every family member’s food and meal preferences,” Ash added. “Three of these tools are enabled with Alexa voice control at CES, with more to come this year.”

Gourmia’s Sous Vide Pod and Sous Vide Self-Contained Circulating Water Oven, Supreme 8-in-1 Digital Multi-Function Cooker, Fusion Loose-Leaf Tea Maker, 10-Cup Automatic Drip Coffee Maker, and 9-in-1 Air Fryer are all now IoT and app-enabled devices, creating a unique kitchen ecosystem. Be it having the ability to follow professional recipes, check in on the progress of a meal, or pre-set the brew for a pot of coffee, Gourmia’s new app allows for an incredibly wide range of connectivity and access.

Available via the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store, Gourmia’s smartphone application won’t cost a dime and intends to be ready for download during the first quarter of 2017.