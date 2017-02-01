Enjoy beer the way it was meant to be with Growler Chill, the at-home tap system

Why it matters to you The standard 64-ounce glass growler is inexpensive and reusable, and now, the beer inside will stay fresh longer with this at-home tap system.

Why go to a bar when you can just pour a perfect pint at home? You’ll be sure to be the host(ess) with the most(ess) with the Growler Chill, a neat kitchen addition that does exactly what you think it does: Keeps your growlers of beer cold and fresh (and ready for the party). The household counter tap allows beer enthusiasts everywhere to recreate their favorite craft beer scene in the comfort of their kitchen. As the Growler Chill team notes on its Kickstarter campaign, “Our mission is to ensure craft beer enthusiasts can get the most out of their own personal discovery and exploration of fresh, flavorful brews that taste just as the brewer intended.” And that means, tasting those beers cold.

Capable of keeping an impressive three growlers cold, fresh, and on tap, the Growler Chill holds standard glass growlers and promises to extend your beer’s life for weeks after you first crack a growler open. This is achieved by recreating keg conditions, which is to say cold, dark, and free from oxygen.

You can adjust the internal temperature of the refrigerated unit from 38 degrees Fahrenheit to 54 degrees Fahrenheit. Simply plug the Growler Chill into a standard 120-volt outlet and the compact chill chamber design will start working to keep things chilly. And because the refrigeration unit is completely dark, you won’t have to worry about your beer becoming skunked. Moreover, Growler Chill features a patented so-called Virginator, which removes the oxygen in your growler’s head space, ensuring the purest taste possible.

And even if you keep the same growlers for a couple parties, you don’t have to worry about your beverages going flat. The machine has an internal 90-gram beverage grade CO2 cartridge to preserve and serve your growlers. But if you prefer your own external CO2 source, Growler Chill comes with an alternate port on the back.

Oh, and of course the Growler Chill comes with an app that allows you to control a number of features with your mobile device. You can adjust the temperature remotely, track the volume of beer left in the tap, and also get notifications on when you need to run a sanitizing cycle.

Already, nearly 900 backers have pledged well over $300,000 to bring the Growler Chill to market. If you’re looking to join the party, a pledge of $369 or more will get you on the list to receive a system in August. But you’ll have to act quickly — that price expires on February 2.