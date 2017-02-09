Juice is more of a luxury item than ever thanks to the new juicers from Hurom

Why it matters to you With their slow-squeeze technology, Hurom juicers promise to give you every last drop of juice from fruit and vegetables.

At $10 a bottle, it seems fair to call juice (at least the cold-pressed, organic kind) a luxury item. Now, one company is bringing that luxury to the next level. Meet the newest juicers from Hurom, designed in partnership with Giugiaro Design, the same firm behind concept cars for Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini, and others. They are called the Hurom H-AE and H-AF Slow Juicers, and they promise to combine the “ultimate machinery design with slow juicing innovation,” in order to “cultivate and enhance the healthy juicing culture.”

While Giugiaro Design’s expertise in mechanics has previously been focused primarily in the automobile space, that is all changing on Thursday as it announces its new partnership that brings it into your kitchen. With user-friendly ergonomics, the new juicers hope to pay homage to an automotive experience in its ease of use. Inspired by luxury vehicles, these juicers promise to be as durable as they are healthful when it comes to providing you with fresh juice.

More: Awesome tech you can’t buy yet: Turntables, Juicers, and Ultralight folding Kayaks

“Hurom is internationally recognized for our commitment to bettering people’s nutrition and dietary habits by providing cutting-edge technology in the global kitchen appliance industry,” said Sam Kim, President of Hurom North America. “By partnering with Giugiaro Design for our newest slow juicers, we are taking a step further to meet our consumers’ needs by providing our patented slow squeeze technology, packaged in a premium design crafted by the makers of the world’s top supercars.”

The slow squeeze technology that powers the Hurom juicers allows for the extraction of liquids from hard fruits and vegetables and also tends to be quieter than a number of other juicers. Further, Hurom notes that its technology “ensures your juice stays fresh and in its most natural state.” And the H-AE and H-AF can do more than just juice — you can also make smoothies, nut milk, and even ice cream in these machines.

While the juicers from Hurom have previously been knocked a bit for being difficult to clean, it looks like the team has taken this feedback into consideration. In the new models, an inner spinning brush rotates to clean the chamber and strainer simultaneously, promising to reduce clogging and increase juicing efficiency. The juicer can also be disassembled and reassembled quite quickly (though you may still have to hand-clean the parts).

“When approaching the design of the Hurom Slow Juicers, we aimed to create a unique, exclusive appliance with an elegance that enriches the kitchen landscape” said Nicola Guelfo, the head of design at Giugiaro Design. “By matching distinctive lines that are reminiscent of luxury automobile construction with human-centered product design, the H-AE and H-AF represent the combination of two prestigious brands dedicated to excellence.”

You can buy one of these juicers now for $699 at Hurom’s website.