Brighten up your outdoor parties with these snazzy solar-powered LED lights

Why it matters to you The solution is simple and cheap, and you won't get tangled up in a bundle of wires.

Summer’s already on the horizon and if you’re the outdoor type you may just be starting to sketch out plans for outdoor parties, whether in the yard, on a beach, or in some far-flung spot that you haven’t even thought of yet.

Lighting such soirées can be a pain in the proverbials when the sun goes down, but an increasing number of reasonably priced solar-powered solutions have hit the market in recent years.

IKEA’s Solvinden range, for example, has been around for a while now, with the company recently unveiling new designs set to go on sale later this month.

The Swedish home furnishings giant offers a mix of floor, table, and pendant lamps, and also has more creative solutions such as decorative light chains and LED “rocks” that light up when dusk comes.

Each of the devices incorporates a small solar panel that takes in sunlight during the day to power it at night, and with no wires to mess around with, you can place them anywhere you choose to create the right atmosphere.

Prices are reasonable, too, starting at $4 for the light chains and topping out at $25 for one of the pendant lamps, with most options around the $9 to $20 mark.

Of course, even with LED lights, your outdoor night parties are likely to be gatecrashed by the local bug community on the hunt for a fun night out, so you may want to invest in something like this if your party is close to a power source, or perhaps this if it’s not.