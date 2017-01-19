Unlike hard-to-clean juicers, the Juisir’s single-use bag eliminates the mess

Why it matters to you Cleaning juicers has always been a chore, but the Juisir may make getting your fruits and veggies easier than ever.

If your aversion to cleaning is what’s been keeping you from juicing, consider your aversion … averted. A new juicer has made its debut on Kickstarter, and while it’s entering a relatively crowded marketplace, it claims to have one feature that makes it stand out from the pack — no cleaning required. Meet Juisir, an “innovative cold press juicier” that applies eight tons of force to your favorite juice recipe, and leaves no mess in its wake.

The secret is in the Juisir bag, which you can purchase either in its single use or multiple use form. Made with biodegradable or recyclable materials (depending on which version you choose), you simply need to chop your fruits and vegetables into dollar coin-sized pieces, place them in the bag, and stick the bag in the machine. From there, Juisir exerts eight tons of force for 90 seconds, extracting all the goodness that could possibly be contained by those fruits and vegetables.

Because the Juisir bags completely separate your fruits and vegetables from the juicer itself, you’ll never actually have to clean the machine. Sure, you’ll have to dispose of (or wash out) your bags, but that’s far more straightforward than getting into the nooks and crannies of heavy machinery.

With 26 days left in their campaign, the Juisir team has already raised an impressive $177,786 from 419 backers (at the time of writing). If you want to get in on the juicing action yourself, you can currently pre-order a Juisir for the early bird price of $450, with an estimated delivery date of April (just in time for your spring cleaning!).

So if you’re looking for a way to introduce more fruits and vegetables into your diet, or are in dire need of more fiber, juicing just might be the way to go. And when there’s no cleaning involved, what excuse do you have to avoid it?