A big solution for small spaces — the Kammerspiel is an all-in-one furniture box

The solution for a very small space to live? A very large piece of furniture.

Sure, it might sound counterintuitive, but sometimes when you’re pressed for space, you aggregate all the space you can. That, at least, appears to be the approach taken by designer Nils Holger Moormann, whose latest creation is meant for micro apartment dwellers. Curiously, it’s the largest piece of furniture he’s ever designed, but it’s meant to save space by serving as an all-in-one solution.

“At a time when affordable living space is becoming scarce and the grand opera is not always possible, a Kammerspiel (intimate theatre) can be a fitting alternative,” Moormann wrote on his website. The Kammerspiel is described as a room within a room, “condensing enough features and space to take the airiness of the rest of the apartment into consideration.”

Just about everything you need can be found in this singular unit — sleeping, eating, working, and reading can be done with features built into the exterior of the Kammerspiel, while everyday essentials and a walk-in wardrobe are contained in the interior. There’s even a staircase to be found in this all-in-one contraption (of course, they double as drawers). Have a bike? You can store it in the Kammerspiel, and you can also write yourself messages on the built-in whiteboard.

And don’t worry — just because this piece is all-encompassing doesn’t mean it’s one size fits all. “As personal lifestyle habits differ as much as the occupants themselves, Moormann’s Kammerspiel can always be conceived differently and individually,” the designer added. You can also obtain a range of external module designs that fit your unique needs. There’s also plenty of storage available — you can fit 25 bottles of wine (necessary when you’re living in a small space), a vacuum cleaner, a bracket for a broom (clearly, cleanliness is key, too), shelves for shoes, and more.

So go ahead, city dwellers. Embrace that closet you call home, and fill it up with the only piece of furniture you’ll ever need.