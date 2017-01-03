Smart ‘hair coach’ will get you to brush softer, take better care of your ‘do

If you want healthy, attractive hair, quit brushing it so hard. After data from L’Oréal showed that forceful hair brushing causes damage, Kérastase, Withings, and L’Oréal’s Research and Innovation Technology Incubator developed the Kérastase Hair Coach Powered by Withings.

The Hair Coach includes a smart hairbrush. Withings provided the sensors and product design. The brush alsouses L’Oréal’s patent-pending signal analysis algorithms to score hair quality and monitor the effects of different hair care products, practices, and routines, taking into account humidity, temperature, ultraviolet (UV) light levels, and wind. After the algorithm scores and reports on your hair quality and brushing practices, the associated mobile app provides coaching in the form of additional insights and tips for your specific hair and practices. It also recommends specific Kérastase products for your hair.

L’Oréal researchers reported that brushing your hair forcefully cause breakage and split ends. The Hair Coach uses a suite of onboard sensors to help monitor and avoid these conditions. For example, a microphone listens to your hair-brushing sounds. The data derived from those sounds can help you understand why you might have issues with manageability, frizziness, dryness, split ends, and hair breakage.

There are 3-axis load sensors that monitor the amount of force you put on your hair and scalp when you brush. A gyroscope and accelerometer count brush strokes and, if you’re brushing too vigorously, give you haptic feedback in the form of brush vibrations. There are also conductivity sensors to check out if your hair is wet or dry when you brush it.

According to Kérastase General Manager Vincent Nida, “Our customers see their hair as intimate expressions of their identities, and we are always looking to provide them with high-quality tools and technologies that make their hair as beautiful as possible. With the Kérastase Hair Coach Powered by Withings’ personalized data and real-time product recommendations, we are bringing new insights to customers’ homes for an even more bespoke hair care experience.”

The Kérastase Hair Coach Powered by Withings will retail for under $200, and be available in mid-2017 at Kérastase hair salons and the brand’s website, and through Withings’ online sales and distribution channels.