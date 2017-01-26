The MagBlend is an easy-to-clean cup that lets you take smoothies on the go

Why it matters to you Blenders that use rubber gaskets can be a pain to put back together, causing your smoothie to leak all over the counter.

Most of us have experienced the horror that comes along with getting a mouthful of powder when we’re trying to enjoy a protein drink. A new Kickstarter product aims to dissolve this problem. MagBlend is a portable magnetic blender you can take with you to the gym, in the car, or to work.

MagBlend is different from the other portable mixing bottles that use rubber seals, contain physical holes, or make use of a mixing ball. This BPA-free bottle uses magnetic technology and a motorized base, allowing the blade and the base to operate without physically touching. Because the blades are magnetically attracted, the bottom of the mixer contains no leak points or holes. When the blades are removed from MagBlend, it looks just like a typical 24-ounce sports bottle. You can place the rotating blades into the bottle when mixing, and then remove the blades to make the bottle easier to clean.

More: Watch us blend smoothies with the Yeti Lithium power station at CES 2017

The motorized base is powered by an integrated 850mAh lithium battery, and it contains a micro-USB port for charging. MagBlend claims one full charge will allow you to mix at least 15 drinks.

Anaam Wafa, Jonathan Rauchfuss, and Luckenson Josephis collaborated to create MagBlend . The inspiration? “Many motorized bottles have leaky rubber seals that build up bacteria leading to odors, and mixing bases that cannot be removed and properly cleaned,” said Wafa.

The Kickstarter project has 237 backers and has raised almost $13,000, as of the time of this publication. MagBlend’s funding is all or nothing, meaning the project will only be funded if it reaches its goal of $85k in the next 31 days. The blender is priced at between $33 and $39 for pre-orders, depending on how early you order. If all goes according to plan, backers should receive their blenders in October 2017.

Although the patent-pending MagBlend magnetic blender appears to be a huge hit, it’s wise to keep in mind the risks (projects falling though, etc.) of funding projects on Kickstarter, even if they are as cool as MagBlend. As with any crowdfunded endeavor, it’s back at your own risk.