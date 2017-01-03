Maximus combines a floodlight with a security camera to better protect your home

Lighting manufacturer Maximus on Tuesday debuted its third smart home product at CES 2017, a $250 floodlight that is set to launch in the spring and includes an integrated security camera and two-way speaker. The camera is capable of 1080p HD video, and the included motion sensor is able to detect motion as far as 70 feet away.

Like other Wi-Fi security cameras, the Smart Motion Security light’s camera is controlled through an app, and alerts are sent to a smart device when motion is detected. The company’s Alexa app will allow owners of the Echo virtual assistant to control the light by voice, and the app will also allow for adjustment of the floodlight’s brightness.

Maximus already offers two other smart home devices, a porch light with an integrated camera, as well as a line of video doorbells. In all cases, video is in the much lower-quality 480p — so the Smart Motion Security light is by far the company’s highest-quality camera so far.

The floodlight connects into standard wiring. Maximus also says the light is UL-rated for humid and wet conditions, making it usable even in areas where the light is exposed to rain and snow.

“This product is going to become a must-have for consumers as they look for innovative smart home products that increase home security from the outside to actually prevent burglaries and break-ins,” CEO Mark Honeycutt said in a statement.

While Maximus is the first company to announce an integrated floodlight/camera solution at CES, there are likely to be others. Like everything else, now that the smart home industry is maturing, manufacturers are looking for ways to differentiate themselves from others, and convergence is always one of the primary ways most companies use to stand out.

The light is likely to be sold from Best Buy and The Home Depot’s website once it launches in the second quarter of this year.