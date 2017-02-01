The Memo Box Mini is a smart pillbox to help you take your medication on time

Why it matters to you With mismanagement of medication leading to thousands of cases of death in the U.S. alone, this smart pill box could be a lifesaver.

Your daily medications can save your life, but only if you remember to take them. Alas, such a critical component of our health is often forgotten — in fact, research suggests that neglecting to take medication is the cause of more than 125,000 deaths and $100 billion in preventable costs. But now, technology may have a solution for us and the health sector. Meet the Memo Box Mini, a new smart pillbox and app from TinyLogics that hopes to help with both tracking and managing medication use.

As the name suggests, this little pillbox fits in the palm of your hand, but it’s got a much ‘bigger’ brain. The connected device communicates with your phone via Bluetooth to remind you when it’s time to take your medication. Moreover, its GPS functionality ensures that you never leave home without your medication. If you leave a pre-set location — whether it’s your home, office, or somewhere else altogether — sans Memo Box Mini, you will get an alert.

More: Stanford’s Laboratory for Cell and Gene Medicine aims to ‘cure the incurable’

The pillbox also tracks your daily consumption to prevent any overdosing. “Whether a doctor prescribes you antibiotics for a two-week period or mom needs help remembering about her blood pressure medicine, Memo Box Mini is essential for keeping everyone on track,” said Shan Lu, CEO of TinyLogics, the company that developed the Memo Box Mini pillbox and app.

With 36 days left in its Kickstarter campaign, the Memo Box Mini has already surpassed its original fundraising goal, with more than 400 backers donating more than$15,000 to the project. If you or a loved one may need a gentle reminder every once in awhile to take their daily medication, you can grab one of these smart boxes yourself for the early bird price of $25. Delivery is estimated for March.