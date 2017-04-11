The Miimo is a robot lawn mower from Honda that will do your chores for you

Why it matters to you Until now, robot lawnmowers have been made primarily by smaller companies. Honda's involvement may just give this industry a boost.

A robot can already vacuum your floor, so it follows naturally that one ought to be able to mow your lawn, too. And now, Honda is helping you do just that. Meet Miimo, a robotic mower that promises to be “convenient, intelligent, and automated” to provide you with the “ultimate in lawn mowing.”

By way of a microcomputer, timer, and plenty of sensors, the Miimo can take care of one of life’s most arduous chores. The battery-powered bot promises quiet operation, quick recharges, and three different programmable cutting patterns. Simply set a timer, define your lawn area, and let Miimo go.

“Honda Power Equipment’s Miimo lawn mower delivers a beautiful lawn without homeowners having to physically cut their grass,” said Michael Rudolph, Vice President of Honda Power Equipment. “For customers who want to be on the cutting edge of technology, have busy lifestyles and don’t have the time for lawn care, or for customers who don’t enjoy cutting the grass, Miimo is the high-tech approach to achieving a beautiful yard.”

Before you can start using your Miimo, you will need a Honda Power Equipment dealer to install a boundary wire so your robotic mower doesn’t just start mowing … everything. The wire can be installed either beneath your property or above ground, and can be used to protect various obstacles like your favorite rose bush or tree.

At launch, the Miimo will come in two models — the HRM 310 and the HRM 520, both of which feature independent 360-degree sensors which will force the machine to change direction if it detects any accidental contact. And don’t worry — while they may want to, your neighbors won’t be able to just steal Miimo. If it’s lifted from the ground, it’ll sound an alarm and stop operations, and can only be reactivated should you enter a unique anti-theft PIN code.

So if you’re already dreading braving the heat this summer to keep your lawn looking prim and proper, consider investing in a Miimo, and letting this robot take care of your dirty work.