ModiFace software platform for smart mirrors to be unveiled at CES

You’ve never seen your face like this.

No, it’s not makeup or a new surgical technique — rather, it’s a universal software platform for smart mirrors from ModiFace, which promises to provide clinical skin analysis, skin visualizations, beauty product recommendations, and live makeup simulation for your connected mirror.

You may know ModiFace best for its app, which we first told you about back in December of 2015. But now, the augmented reality application has taken its technology a step further. Following years of smart mirror development, the new software platform claims to equip manufacturers with “a universal capability for beauty assessment and simulation using ModiFace’s patented technology.”

This means that no matter who makes your smart mirror, you can take advantage of ModiFace’s Skin AI skin analysis technology, a new lens distortion feature that compensates for lens misalignment and distortions apparently common in most smart-mirror cameras, dynamic lighting technology to provide ideal lighting conditions, and ModiFace’s live video makeup and skin-care simulation technology, used today by more than 70 global beauty brands.

“In recent years we have seen significant interest in smart mirrors for both retail and in-home settings. While smart-mirror hardware has come in different configurations, sizes and variations, we believe there is a unique opportunity to make ModiFace’s industry-leading intelligent augmented-reality technology the engine that will power most smart mirrors on the market,” said Dr. Parham Aarabi, CEO of ModiFace, “This will provide immediate benefit to hardware manufacturers, as well as a variety of hardware options for beauty brands that wish to use ModiFace’s best-in-class visualization software.”

ModiFace’s new software supports a number of operating systems, including Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android. Hardware manufacturers including Nikon, Panasonic, and Memomi are also compatible.