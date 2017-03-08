Stir your espresso without destroying its foaminess with the Modishspoon

Why it matters to you Why ruin your espresso with a bad spoon? Keep the crema intact with the Modishspoon.

The devil may be in the details, but deliciousness most certainly is and no one understands this better than the team behind Modishspoon. Promising to change the way you enjoy espresso, this Italian-designed coffee spoon is specially made to help keep your espresso crema intact, which promises to preserve the aroma and flavor of your shot of caffeine.

While it may look a bit more like a weapon (albeit a very elegant one) than a spoon, the Modishspoon serves the same purpose as the more common utensil, but works with a bit more precision. Keeping the crema of your espresso not only keeps the beverage hotter for longer, but is also key to the flavor. And keeping the crema is exactly what Modishspoon sets out to do.

The beautiful little spoon features an innovative design that allows it to lay right on the edge of your espresso cup. It’s about three times smaller than a traditional coffee spoon and because it shares so little surface area with surfaces that are not your espresso, it promises to be a hygienic option for stirring sugar into your hot treat. The relatively sharp profile of the Modishspoon also allows it to “cut through” the crema of the espresso, which allows it to keep its integrity (which is to say, its thickness and foaminess).

Because the Modishspoon doesn’t have that classic spoon indentation (this is not the right utensil for eating ice cream), it ensures less dripping than a standard spoon. Forged with forged from 18/10 stainless steel and hand-polished by Italian craftsmen, this is certainly a kitchen tool you will want to keep on display.

With more than a month left in its Kickstarter campaign, the Modishspoon is just a couple thousand dollars away from its funding goal. If you’re interested in helping, you can pre-order one of these espresso spoons for $5 with an expected delivery date of July.