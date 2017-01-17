Take control of your house’s scents with Moodo, the smart diffuser

Home may be where the heart is, but it is most certainly where the nose is. After all, does anything say “home” quite like the smell of mom’s cookies, or dad’s aftershave? Now, you can decide exactly what your home smells like thanks to Moodo, an internet-connected customizable scent mixing system. With Moodo, you won’t be stuck with the premixed scents provided to you by Yankee Candle or some oily diffuser — rather, you can create your own scents, and control them straight from your smartphone.

On Tuesday, Moodo launched a Kickstarter campaign in hopes of bringing personalized scents to the masses. Because if you can already control your home’s temperature and lighting from your phone, you ought to be able to control its smells too, right?

“With Moodo, we give users a customized platform to create and experience a virtually limitless world of fragrances to choose from,” said Yoav Avidor, CEO of Agan Aroma, the parent company behind Moodo. “With 40 years of experience in the fragrance industry, we believe that creating, mixing, and sharing scents is the future of experiencing fragrance at home, in the office, in the car, and virtually anywhere.”

So how does it work? The smart fragrance box comes with four slots for up to four different smell capsules. Not only can you decide which four scents you’d like to combine, but you can also determine their ratios. Using the companion smartphone app, you can adjust the intensity of each four capsules at a moment’s notice. So if you want a citrusy smell in the morning, but need something a little more woodsy in the evening, just grab your phone and make those changes.

If you’re particularly taken with one of the scents you create, you can save the specific combination in the app, then recall, share, or further refine your personalized fragrance. And if you’re not sure what you’re in the mood for, simply tell Moodo how you’re feeling, and the app can suggest a few scents that will match or enhance your mood.

So go ahead — take control of how your house smells. Your nose deserves it.