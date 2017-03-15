Osiris is a smart water monitor that helps save you from leaks and burst pipes

Why it matters to you Want to save money and the planet, too? The Osiris, a new smart water monitor, may be able to help.

It’s our planet’s most precious resource and you can monitor its use in your home with Osiris, the new smart water monitor. This handy little device promises to protect your home from water leaks and freezing pipes, lower your water bills, and help you better understand how you use water in your daily life. And who knows what you might do when you’re armed with that kind of knowledge?

For $65, Osiris claims to give homeowners the gift of protection — that is, protection from water waste, money waste, and, oh yeah, water damage. To install the monitor, simply tie-wrap the device onto a water pipe in your home, plug it in, and connect it to your Wi-Fi network. It ought to take just seconds to start working, and shouldn’t require any tools.

More: Here’s what dolphins do underwater when people aren’t watching

From there, Osiris will start working. The device monitors water flow and alerts homeowners should there be a leak. This will allow you to turn off your water supply, and hopefully, prevent any major damage. The Osiris will also keep an eye on freezing pipes by monitoring pipe pressure, alerting you to any potentially hazardous situations and prompting you to turn on the heater to prevent a disaster.

Similarly, Osiris will notice if you’ve accidentally left the water running, whether it’s from a hose in your backyard or the toilet in your bathroom. The smart water monitor is capable not only of finding the leak but letting you know that it’s happening so you can spring into action.

If you’re curious to see how much water you’re using, Osiris can help with that too. You can check out your daily, weekly, monthly, or even yearly water usage stats, set water conservation goals, and generally feel good about doing your part to reduce water waste.

You can pre-order an Osiris for $65 from Kickstarter, with an anticipated delivery date in August.