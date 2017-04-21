The Pause Pod Is A Private Pop-up Space For A Spot Of ‘Me’ Time

Why it matters to you We can all do with a break from time to time, and the Pause Pod could help maximize the benefits of your quiet time.

If the Pause Pod looks like a kind of one-person capsule where you can go to relax, de-stress, and chill out, that’s because it is.

Designed by a group of Sweden-based entrepreneurs, the Pause Pod is your private pop-up space, a quiet place to call your own wherever you happen to be.

The pod is constructed from a high-quality, light-reducing fabric and can be set up and folded back down in a matter of seconds. The clever design features three carefully placed ventilation openings for effective air flow, a mesh door, a fold-out leg compartment so you can lie down, and a small cord window so you can connect your laptop, chargers, or other devices to a power supply should you feel the need to stay busy while inside.

It also comes with an attachable LED reading light as well as four stakes so you can secure it to the ground if you’re outside. It includes a compact carrying bag, too, so you can take the five-pound Pause Pod pretty much everywhere you go.

Optional extras include an ear muff and eye mask hybrid to completely block out surrounding distractions, a mood lighting system featuring a “star-filled” night sky, and, should you want to enjoy a little visual entertainment while kicking back, a “Pod Cinema” tablet mount that attaches to the ceiling of your pod.

Finally, the pair are developing a relaxation app to aid meditation sessions and ensure you’re fully refreshed when you emerge from your pod.

Launched on Kickstarter just a few days ago, the Pause Pod quickly blasted through its $55,000 funding target, and at the time of writing has raised five times that amount from nearly 400 backers.

Early-bird backers pledging $120 will be able to relax in their very own Pause Pod as early as this October, with several other deals also offered if you’re quick. The pod will ship to anywhere the world, and is likely to come with a $200 price tag when it goes on general sale by the end of the year.