Your sweet tooth will thank you — meet Amazon’s Prime Surprise Sweets

Why it matters to you While Dash buttons are generally for well-established brands, this is a new strategy for more artisanal edible goods

If you thought the checkout aisle was bad for your candy cravings, you might not want to read any further.

Did your sugar addiction get the better of you? Still with us? In that case, say hello to Amazon’s newest Dash button — Prime Surprise Sweets. Yes, it’s exactly what you think it is. A surprise box of sweet treats that you can get delivered right to your door within two days. For $18, you can get an artisanal selection of small-batch candies that hail from across the nation. And yes, you can push that button as many times as you want.

The latest member of the Dash family seemed to launch rather surreptitiously sometime in the last month or so (though it’s not hard to guess why — we wouldn’t want to send the nation into a candy craze either). As it stands, it’s and seems to have quietly launched sometime within the last month. As it stands, there are two obstacles in the way between you and your box of goodies. First, you have to be an Amazon Prime member (which is actually the case for any Dash button), but second, it’s currently still in invite-only mode. That said, Amazon claims that its Prime members who request an invitation will get a response within a few weeks. Currently, it’s unclear as to when the online retail giant plans to open the floodgates.

So what exactly are we missing out on here? As per the examples on Amazon’s website, the majority of boxes include four treats (some include five). There are dark chocolate bars, milk chocolate truffles, “chic Champagne Bubbles,” whoopie pies, and almond toffee, just to name a few. Each box also comes with a tasting card so you know exactly which artisan made which sweet, and to keep you on your toes, Amazon will try to send a different box every time you place an order.

There’s an element of exclusivity that comes with these boxes, too. According to Amazon, some of these treats aren’t available individually yet, so the only way to get them is through a Surprise Sweet box. So get on that waitlist, friends. You know you deserve some candy.