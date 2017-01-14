Straight outta the ’50s: Smeg’s Portofino range packs modern tech into a vintage design

With a dash of vintage style and a heavy dose of modern technology, Italian appliance manufacturer Smeg debuted a prototyped version of its new Portofino Range at this year’s Kitchen and Bath Industry Show in Orlando, Florida. Checking at 36 inch wide and (soon to be) available in seven different colors — olive green, red, white, stainless steel, black, and yellow — Smeg’s Portofino is a classic appliance-lover’s dream. Prior to KBIS, the range nabbed the Good Design Award at the Chicago Athenaeum — which is Chicago’s museum of architecture and design.

Though Smeg has consistently made a name for itself delivering retro-inspired appliance collections, the Portofino exudes 1950’s style in every way. From its classic color schemes to the actual construction of the range, Smeg left no vintage stone unturned. As mentioned above, however, the Portofino comes packed to the gills with modern range technology that assures owners that, while it looks like something more than six decades old, it certainly doesn’t perform like it.

Jenny McGrath/Digital Trends

“We are so excited to once again exhibit a wide range of appliances at an event as important as KBIS. We’re especially thrilled to introduce our brand new Portofino range, which just received the Good Design Award at the Chicago Athenaeum, and is inspired by the hues of the famous Ligurian village,” said Smeg CEO, Vittorio Bertazzoni.

More: The “Internet of Gourmia” smart appliances seeks to connect your kitchen

Featuring an ultra-rapid dual burner (which boasts 18,000 BTUs), triple fan convection, a soft close door, and a brand new isothermic cavity, Smeg’s Portofino slides into KBIS as one attractive appliance. Though it’s not entirely known when the company plans on making the range available for purchase, its appearance at the annual appliance show bodes well for its eventual entry into the home goods market.

Pricewise, Smeg plans on selling the colored Portofinos at $3,999 while the stainless steel version is expected to retail for $3,499. If it’s an I Love Lucy-era range you yearn for — built with 21st-century tech — look no further than Smeg’s signature Portofino range.