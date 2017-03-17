Smobot is a smoker robot that keeps an eye on your dinner so you don’t have to

Why it matters to you Smoked food is delicious, but it can really take over your day. Smobot gives you the day back.

Using a smoker can be a daunting task. Maintaining a perfect temperature for a long period of time requires a lot of attention to the damper. This means that smoking isn’t just an all-day activity, it’s the only activity that day. IOT Controls has created a solution.

Smobot, short for Smoker Robot, is a Wi-Fi-enabled robotic damper system that replaces the top vent of most Kamado-style smokers. It keeps track of the temperature inside the smoker and adjusts the damper accordingly to maintain the chosen temperature.

To get an accurate temperature reading, Smobot uses a thermocouple with an alligator clip to keep it in place. Additionally, two food probes are available for monitoring the internal temperature of the meat. The device only adjusts the damper when the temperature fluctuates, keeping power consumption to a minimum. It is powered through micro-USB, meaning it can be powered from an outlet or an external battery pack. Installation is easy since it is designed to replace the manual factory daisy wheel and uses only a single screw to attach.

Controlling Smobot can be done easily from the control unit itself or over Wi-Fi through an Android and iOS app. From the controller, users can read live temperature data and make manual adjustments. The desired temperature can also be set for the Smobot to maintain. More features are available on the app. These include notifications so users can safely step away from the smoker without worry.

Smobot is currently available through Kickstarter for $250. Once it is available on the market, the price will go up to $280. With 19 days to go in the campaign, Smobot has just surpassed the halfway mark of its $48,000 goal. As an added bonus, anyone who pledges enough to obtain a Smobot before March 22 will earn a free external battery pack.