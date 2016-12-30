Rude awakening: Users report Sonos alarms going off a day earlier than intended

There are few things worse than having an alarm clock unexpectedly go off on a day when you would otherwise prefer to indulge in a bit of beauty sleep. For some Sonos owners this week, that dreary-eyed fear has come startlingly true as throngs of owners — including a less-than-enthusiastic Engadget staffer — have reported alarms going off a full day earlier than expected. As any of the people who experienced this firsthand could likely attest, an issue such as this has the ability to throw off anyone’s day.

To Sonos’ credit, it is already taken to its own community announcement board and acknowledged the ongoing issue. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have an immediate explanation as to what is causing the alarm glitch and cautions users to simply delete their alarms to avoid the issue altogether. While this helps avoid the dreaded unwanted wake-up call, those who rely solely on Sonos as a means of waking up each morning will have to resort to an alternative.

Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

“Since this morning, we’ve been getting reports that some Sonos alarms are not turning off after being stopped on the player,” said a staff employee by the username of Max P. “We’re sorry if this has affected you. Our teams are looking into it as we speak and we’ll post updates here as soon as we have more to share. In the meantime, we recommend deleting any alarms that you have set from your Sonos app.”

As of this writing, the post had already been viewed more than 8,000 times with Max P garnering a whopping 5,500 replies to his message. Though he likely didn’t respond to every question thrown his way, Max did attempt to remedy a few unique problems for Sonos users, though reiterated that at the time there was no proper way of going about combatting the dilemma. With New Year’s Day on the horizon — i.e. Worldwide Sleep-in Day — we highly recommend deleting any and all Sonos-related alarms while the company sifts through its bugs.