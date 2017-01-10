Steer clear of takeout with delivered meal kits from Terra’s Kitchen

Meal delivery services may be good for your waistline (and maybe even for your wallet), but if we’ve learned anything in the last couple years, it’s that they’re not all that good for the environment. What with all that wasteful packing material that comes to you on a monthly (or even weekly) basis, your dedication to cooking at home could be cooking the Earth, too. But there’s one delivery service looking to change all that. Meet Terra’s Kitchen, a new solution for home cooks that differentiates itself with its delivery.

Each and every one of your Terra’s Kitchen meals will come to you via a climate-controlled delivery vessel. This reusable mini-fridge of sorts makes its way to your doorstep, but is picked up the next day once you’ve unloaded all its contents. Whereas standard meal prep kits create some 500 pounds of cardboard, ice packs, plastic, paper, and plastic foam waste, Terra Kitchen’s vessels can be reused up to 100 times on future orders. What’s more, all the storage containers that hold various ingredients can be reused (and are stackable), too, so no need for you to keep buying Tupperware.

The climate-controlled aspect of the delivery vessel also comes in handy when it comes to accommodating your busy schedule. Even if you have to leave your ingredients out in the sun in the middle of summer during your busiest workday, the vessel promises to keep produce refrigerated at 33 to 41 degrees Fahrenheit until 9 p.m. on your delivery day. That means that your ingredients always arrive fresh.

But beyond being good for the environment, Terra’s Kitchen is also good for you. “Terra’s Kitchen believes in sourcing clean, sustainable ingredients that are antibiotic- and hormone-free, as well as non-GMO and organic, when possible,” the company’s website notes. “Our meals nourish via fresh food delivery to support healthy lifestyles, including Paleo, gluten-free, and vegetarian. You should feel good about what you’re feeding others because we make clean eating a priority.”

All their recipes (which come in vegan, vegetarian, low calorie, paleo, and gluten-free varieties), come with step-by-step recipe cards, and promise a prep time of no more than $30 minutes. Each meal costs between $10 and $18, and shipping is always free.

So if you’re looking to use your kitchen more in the new year, you may consider starting with Terra’s Kitchen.