Whether you’re a chef or just need to heat up a pizza, here are the best ranges

If your dishwasher goes out, you’ve got to scrub plates by hand. If your range fails, it could mean microwave meals for the rest of the week. Combining both an oven and a stovetop in one appliance makes ranges pretty versatile when it comes to cooking. There are numerous options out there, along with decisions to be made. Do you want gas or electric? What’s the deal with induction? How do I cook with convection?

No matter which way you go, we’ve rounded up some top choices for your consideration, ones that offer reliable results, fast preheating, and speedy boiling. Just in time for baking season!

Our pick

Why should you buy this? Options are the name of the game with this dual-oven range.

Who it’s for? People who don’t typically cook gigantic meals and want their food done faster

How much will it cost? $1,200

Why we chose the GE 30-Inch Freestanding Electric Double Oven Convection Range:

When you turn on your oven, the whole cavity warms up. That’s perfect for a turkey, but perhaps unnecessary for 300 or so days a year. Double oven ranges, like the GE JB860SJSS, are a great solution because they split the cavity in two, letting you use a smaller upper oven for quicker cooking.

All together, this GE model has 6.6 cubic feet of capacity: 2.2 in the upper cavity and 4.4 in the lower. If you are a fan of preparing big birds, keep in mind that the lower oven is 17-and-a-half inches in height, making it several inches shorter than other ovens’ interiors.

The lower oven uses convection, so a fan blows the hot air around inside for faster, more even cooking. Up top on the range are five cooking elements, though one is just an on/off option that keeps food warm by heating it at a low temperature. In terms of versatility — with two ovens, convection, and a warming element — this reasonably priced range has a lot to offer.