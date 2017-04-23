Need to loosen up? Let the author of ‘Cork Dork’ help you find the best wine apps

Bianca Bosker was the technology editor of The Huffington Post when she became obsessed with the World’s Best Sommelier Competition and decided to become a wine expert herself.

She quit her job and worked her way up from the bottom of the barrel over the course of 18 months, and chronicled her way through the wine world in her recent book, Cork Dork.

“The best way to become a thoughtful wine drinker is just to know what you like and what you don’t like, and that begins with knowing something about what grapes the wine was made from and where that came from,” she told Digital Trends. One way to do that is with the plethora of apps that help neophytes and oenophiles sort the plonk from the premier cru.

“These apps can be very helpful in giving you information very, very quickly, and logging it for the future,” she said. “Next time you’re out and about, you can bring that up and show someone, this is what I had recently and what I liked, and that’s a starting point for a very productive conversation about wine.” They’re helpful for keeping a library of wines you’ve tried or want to try all in one place, she said.

“These apps won’t make sommeliers obsolete.”

While they may keep all your ratings in one place and help you track down a bottle of wine, the apps aren’t a perfect replacement for a conversation with an expert. Bosker worries “people will rely on the app instead of talking to the sommelier or wine-store retailer, which is a shame. The best sommeliers are not cork pullers, they are story tellers.”

With that caveat in mind, we asked Bosker to take us through a few of the most popular wine apps available today. To test out the label recognition features, we took photos of five bottles of wine, three very popular and two somewhat obscure, and used them across all the apps with the feature.