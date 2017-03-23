Vivino Market will give personalized wine recommendations, then sell you a bottle

Why it matters to you Not sure what kind of wine you want tonight? Vivino Market will help, serving as a sommelier on your phone. Vinophiles, proceed with caution. This announcement may just be the best news you’ll hear all week, but don’t go too crazy. On Wednesday, popular wine app Vivino announced the launch of Vivino Market, which is described as a “wine recommendation engine that suggests unique wines to each individual user based on historical rating and purchase data.” It’s almost like having a sommelier follow you around (mostly to the wine store) while whispering sweet nothings in your ear about what you’d like to drink. The new marketplace makes use of data aggregated from Vivino’s bustling community of 23 million members, recommending the wines that align best with individuals’ tastes and price points. Based on your historical ratings and scan behavior, you’ll be able to glean valuable insights from Vivino Market — so yes, that means the more you use Vivino, the more customized your recommendations will be. More: The D-Vine, a ‘Keurig for wine,’ gets interactive touchscreen in update “The wine world is rich, invigorating and fun to explore, but can also be overwhelming and, when searching for new wines, consumers consistently stick with what they know,” said Heini Zachariassen, founder and CEO of Vivino. “With the launch of Vivino Market, you are witnessing the beginning of a new way to browse, select, and purchase wine.” Most important, perhaps, is the last step — the ability for wine lovers to purchase recommended bottles directly from the app. Thanks to Vivino’s two-click checkout process, you basically have a “buy it now” option. Thanks to the app’s extensive network of partner merchants the world over, you’ll be able to purchase more than 80,000 unique wines in the U.S. alone. “For us, personalization is the key to getting users to come back again and again. Our goal has always been to use data and machine learning to build a recommendation engine that is personalized and focuses on discovery,” Zachariassen explained. “We use historical preference data from ratings and reviews to provide recommendations wine drinkers can feel confident about without even needing to taste test before purchase.” The executive concluded, “We are confident that purchasing through Vivino Market is as reliable as trying the wine yourself.”
