Willow brings breast-feeding into the 21st century with its smart breast pump

It’s about time technology made its way to the mothership. And by mothership, of course, we mean mothers, and one of the most important services they provide to us as children: Breast-feeding. Meet the Willow, the first all-in-one breast pump for the cord-cutting generation (though not in the sense such a term is generally employed). The mobile, discreet, and hands-free pump allows women to take care of business while taking care of business, promising to bring “humanity and dignity to the pumping experience, so women no longer need to be tethered to the wall and undressed while they pump.”

While humans have been breast-feeding since the beginning of time, few innovations have made the job easier for women. That changes this year with Willow. Without requiring a special bra, their hands, or any nudity, the Willow works quietly within a woman’s normal bra, collecting milk in an enclosed leak-proof bag, and tracks milk volume via a companion app.

“We knew there had to be a better solution [than what was already available],” said John Chang, Willow’s chief technology officer. “We believe in designing with our ears. We listen, really listen to moms and what they need. I am so proud of the Willow team. We are a mission-driven group of mothers, fathers, and experienced inventors who created a better solution for moms’ needs.”

With only a few parts to put together, including two dishwasher-safe units that allow for fast cleanup, the Willow is about as uncomplicated as it gets. And because it’s a smart device, it senses let-down and automatically transitions to different phases depending on a woman’s milk production and timing.

“Current breast pumps require women to step out of life. Willow lets women live their lives,” said Naomi Kelman, CEO and president of Willow. “We believe in bringing dignity and humanity to the breast pumping experience, because women shouldn’t have to undress or give up who they are — or how they move — to be a mom.”

Willow is set to hit the market this spring with a retail price of $429.