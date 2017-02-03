August Smart Lock and connected home hub Wink work together to secure your home

As the Internet of Things grows larger, ensuring that devices are compatible is increasingly important. In this case, it helps keep your home all the more secure.
Smarts and safety are now going hand in hand thanks to a new integration between August’s Smart Lock and connected home app Wink. As the Internet of Things continues to grow ever larger, finding ways to bridge the gap between various things is becoming ever more important. This latest partnership certainly serves as a step in the right direction.
August has been ahead of the game for quite some time when it comes to timely integrations. After all, it was one of the first to play nice with Apple’s HomeKit platform and similarly was an early adopter of Amazon’s Echo. That said, while it’s made an effort to be compatible with these big brands, it hasn’t been quite as quick to integrate with smaller platforms. But that is changing with Wink.
More: Hey Siri, lock my door! How the ‘August’ secured my smart apartment
Starting now, if you have an August smart lock, you will be able to monitor it remotely and unlock it no matter where you are. You can also keep tabs on activity in the vicinity of your smart lock by way of the Wink app, which means you’ll always know who’s coming into or going out of your home. And with Wink’s Shortcut function, you can lock your door, turn out the lights, and set the temperature for the evening all at once. Really, it’s this level of connectivity that makes the new smart home integration worth it — of course, even prior to the partnership, you could control your August from your phone. But now, you can control a lot more all at once.
To set up the integration, head over to Add Product in your Wink app and select the Locks category. Choose August Lock and ensure your smart lock has been installed and properly configured in the August app. From there, you should be able to follow the prompts to sign in with your August account and allow Wink to access the lock. You can check out Wink’s support page for more information.