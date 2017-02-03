August Smart Lock and connected home hub Wink work together to secure your home

Why it matters to you As the Internet of Things grows larger, ensuring that devices are compatible is increasingly important. In this case, it helps keep your home all the more secure.

Smarts and safety are now going hand in hand thanks to a new integration between August’s Smart Lock and connected home app Wink. As the Internet of Things continues to grow ever larger, finding ways to bridge the gap between various things is becoming ever more important. This latest partnership certainly serves as a step in the right direction.

August has been ahead of the game for quite some time when it comes to timely integrations. After all, it was one of the first to play nice with Apple’s HomeKit platform and similarly was an early adopter of Amazon’s Echo. That said, while it’s made an effort to be compatible with these big brands, it hasn’t been quite as quick to integrate with smaller platforms. But that is changing with Wink.

