The Z Grills Elite 900 offers wood-fire flavor without all the hassle

Modern grills today come in a variety of fuel options. Traditionalists who grew up with charcoal still advocate its use. Others prefer the convenience and simplicity of using propane. However, when it comes to flavor, there is no denying the wonder of a wood fire grill.

Wood pellets offer much more complex flavors, but they can require a good amount of attention. The Z Grills Elite 900 wants to change that by using a digital temperature control system. By autonomously adding pellets when needed, this grill offers wood fire flavor achieved with the same simplicity enjoyed by propane users.

The Elite 900 can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, sear, or barbecue. For fuel, users load up the hopper with wood pellets. After setting the desired temperature between 180 and 450 degrees, an auger pulls the pellets into the grill where they ignite. The system automatically fuels itself to maintain a steady temperature while convection heat technology ensures food is cooked evenly. Wood pellets come in a variety of smokey flavors including pecan, hickory, and mesquite.

What sets the Elite 900 apart from the previously released Z Grills Gold is its affordable price point. This is thanks to its compact design. Despite its size, the Elite 900 still features a grill area for 456 square inches and a warming rack area of 129 square inches. The hopper can hold up to 15 pounds of wood pellets, allowing users to step away without running out of fuel.

Currently, grillers can grab the Z Grill Elite 900 from IndieGoGo for $399. Those who are quick enough can grab the early bird price of $359. After funding, the firm expects to begin shipping the grill in July, just in time for those summer cookouts. For anyone who chooses to wait, the final retail price will be $659.