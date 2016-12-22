Zmodo makes security a priority in expanded Total Smart Home Vision line

Zmodo has added more devices and tighter integration and control to its smart home monitoring product lineup. Called Total Smart Home Vision, the company stresses the priority of bank-level security while adding more devices and making it easier for customers to design and control their own smart home configurations.

Zmodo started by adding more devices to its existing lineup of Wi-Fi-connected monitoring devices that include the Torch camera-equipped smart door light, Pivot temperature, and humidity sensing 360-degree panning camera, Greet smart doorbell and camera, Replay multiple camera recording system, and the Beam combination Wi-Fi range extender, night light, and smart home hub. The comprehensive list of new devices will include smart thermostats and vents, curtain controls, gas and carbon monoxide sensors, garage door openers, irrigation systems, and wireless cameras.

New customization and configuration options and access will step up the full Zmodo smart home system for easier customer setup and control. For example, the Zmodo app will let you organize your devices by room or by function. Preset configurations called Quick Modes will make it easy to adjust all relevant notification settings when you leave the house, return, or turn in for the night. Rather than accessing different apps for device types, all devices will be controlled by one app. The Zmodo Cloud Service for device data and access will let you check or reconfigure your system from any location and you will also be able to integrate smart home devices from other companies.

Reflecting its roots as a monitoring company, the Total Smart Home Vision is secured from home devices to cloud storage by AES 256-bit bank-level encryption accessible only by your personal account.

Zmodo will be unveiling its smart home lineup at CES 2017. For a look at the devices and how you can use them in your own home, you can check out Zmodo’s concept of a fully equipped smart home and yard at the Zmodo interactive web page at this link.