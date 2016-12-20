Zuckerberg uses his Morgan Freeman-voiced digital butler in funny new video

Having revealed how he built his AI assistant, dubbed “Jarvis,” Mark Zuckerberg has now shared a set of weird and wonderful new videos showcasing the digital butler in action.

The first clip is an often-hilarious introduction to Zuckerberg’s custom-built software that serves as both a demo for its various functions and as a showcase for the Facebook CEO’s frankly awful acting chops. Fortunately, Zuck’s thespian skills (or lack thereof) are played for laughs in the video, which comes across as parody of a consumer tech device ad.

Clocking in at just over two minutes, the clip sees Zuckerberg interacting with Jarvis throughout the day, and also offers a big reveal with regard to the voice behind the digital assistant.

More: Zuckerberg demos new features that could be hitting Facebook in 2017

After a year of coding, here's Jarvis. Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday, December 20, 2016

We see Zuckerberg wake up and talk to his AI butler through his very own iOS app. None other than the voice of God, Morgan Freeman, responds with a tranquil “good morning,” before opening the curtains, and informing the CEO of his busy schedule for the day.

We personally don’t know anyone who wouldn’t want to wake up to the voice of the iconic Hollywood actor and star of beloved films such as Driving Miss Daisy, The Shawshank Redemption, and Bruce Almighty. It’s a fitting match-up as the software bestows Zuckerberg with complete, God-like control over his home. He tells Jarvis when to turn the lights out, to play music (a request that promptly turns in to a humorous Nickelback joke), and to teach Mandarin to his infant daughter Max.

The best parts of the clip — which deserves to go viral for all the wrong reasons — include Zuck’s quirky, personalized commands of the assistant. In one scene Jarvis fires grey t-shirts at the Facebook CEO from a t-shirt cannon, in another the digital butler makes toast (which Zuckerberg proceeds to eat in a rather awkward fashion).

Towards the end of the video, Zuck almighty claims he’s seeking feedback from Facebook users on how to further build upon Jarvis. He also showcases the additional voices he’s adding to the AI, including that of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Shortly after uploading the first video, Zuckerberg shared a second clip that details some of the trials and tribulations suffered by his wife Priscilla Chan Zuckerberg while he was developing the digital assistant. Despite some initial setbacks, it seems that once her husband (begrudgingly) updated Jarvis to interact with her, Priscilla was won over by the AI. The moral: a smart home really can make for domestic bliss. Now, how long till Facebook releases Jarvis to the masses?