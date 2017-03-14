AGM is building a rugged smartphone with Snapdragon 835 and 8GB of RAM

Why it matters to you Are you a hiker who still wants a flagship-spec phone? The AGM X2 could be the device for you.

Chances are you’ve never heard of smartphone manufacturer AGM, but if the company gets its way, it may soon be on your radar. AGM is best known for its ultra-rugged smartphones, and according to the company, it’s developing another handset — with some pretty excellent specs.

The company announced its plans at MWC 2017, saying that its new flagship will be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and will offer a hefty 8GB of RAM — which is far more than even most flagships that are currently available.

The X2 will reportedly get an official release in coming months — which makes sense considering the availability of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835. It will also offer a huge 256GB of storage, a dual camera on the back, and a 6,000mAh battery. The phone will also include an omni-bearing ambient sensor, and as AnAndTech notes, it could offer four antennas with support for 4×4 MIMO — which is a requirement for Gigabit LTE connectivity.

As a super-rugged phone, you’ll also see a few excellent features for sports-focused users. The device boasts a pretty strong-looking build, and is rated IP68, so it’s dust-resistant and will be able to withstand being submerged in 1.5m of water for up to 30 minutes.

The phone is a follow-up to the X1, which was not a flagship device. Instead, it offered a Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It also had two 13MP rear-facing cameras and a 5400mAh battery — all of which came with a price tag of $480 here in the U.S. If the X2 is priced at all similarly to the X1, it will be quite a steal — however considering the fairly big specs boost, we should expect to see the X2 be a little more expensive.

We’ll keep you posted on details surrounding the phone as we learn more.